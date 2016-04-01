版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 2日 星期六 05:59 BJT

BRIEF-Levin Capital Strategies reports 5.6 pct passive stake in Cempra

April 1 Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

* Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reports 5.6 pct passive stake in Cempra - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

