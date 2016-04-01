版本:
BRIEF-Clovis Oncology VP Daniel Muehl appointed as principal financial officer and principal accounting officer

April 1 Clovis Oncology Inc

* Daniel Muehl, co's vice president of finance, appointed as company's principal financial officer and principal accounting officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

