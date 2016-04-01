版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 2日 星期六 05:01 BJT

BRIEF-M Strat Holdings reports 19.8 pct passive stake in Qunar Cayman Islands

April 1 M Strat Holdings, L.P.

* M Strat Holdings, L.P reports 19.8 percent passive stake in Qunar Cayman Islands Ltd, as of January 20, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

