2016年 4月 2日 星期六

BRIEF-Harte Hanks says terminated employment of Philip Galati

April 1 Harte Hanks Inc

* Says on April 1, 2016, Harte Hanks terminated employment of Philip Galati - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

