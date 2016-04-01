BRIEF-Morgan Stanley says CEO James Gorman's 2015 total compensation was $22.1 mln vs $23.3 mln in 2014

April 1 Morgan Stanley Says Former Cfo Ruth
Porat Received Total Compensation Of $6.7 Mln In 2015
* Says ceo james gorman's 2015 total compensation was $22.1
million versus $23.3 million in 2014
* Says cfo jonathan pruzan fy 2015 total compensation $9.5
million - sec filing
* Sec filing
* Says executive vice president and coo james rosenthal's
2015 total compensation was $12.8 million versus $12.7 million
in 2014
* Morgan stanley says evp and president of institutional
securities colm kelleher received total compensation in 2015 of
$18.1 million versus $20 million in 2014
* Morgan stanley says gregory fleming, evp and president of
wealth management, received total compensation in 2015 of $17.8
million versus $17.4 million in 2014
