版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 2日 星期六 04:48 BJT

BRIEF-Macquarie Infrastructure says CEO James Hooke's total compensation for 2015 was $8.8 mln vs $4.3 mln in 2014

April 1 Macquarie Infrastructure Corp

* Says ceo james hooke's total compensation for fy 2015 was $8.8 million versus $4.3 million in fy 2014 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐