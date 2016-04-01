BRIEF-Northern Right Capital reports 5 pct stake in PRGX Global

Comerica profit soars 41.7 pct as bad loan provisions plunge
Jan 17Regional bank holding company Comerica Inc reported a 41.7 percent rise in quarterly profit as it set aside less money for bad loans.
April 1 Northern Right Capital Management LP
* Northern Right Capital Management reports a 5 pct stake in PRGX Global Inc, as of march 30, 2016 - SEC filing
* Northern Right Capital Management had earlier reported a 6.1 percent stake in PRGX Global Inc, as of November 2, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 17Regional bank holding company Comerica Inc reported a 41.7 percent rise in quarterly profit as it set aside less money for bad loans.
* Worldwide net sales of $966 million were slightly above $961 million a year ago for two months ended Dec. 31, 2016
* Certain of its stockholders intend to offer for sale in an underwritten secondary offering 12.5 million shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: