BRIEF-Legg Mason enters first amendment to unsecured credit agreement - SEC Filing

April 1 Legg Mason Inc :

* Says on March 31, 2016, entered into a first amendment to company's unsecured credit agreement, dated as of December 29, 2015

* Amendment to Co's credit agreement pursuant to which lenders made available to co multi-currency revolving credit facility of $1 billion Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1RRhLZL) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

