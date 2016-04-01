BRIEF-Legg Mason enters first amendment to unsecured credit agreement - SEC Filing

April 1 Legg Mason Inc :

* Says on March 31, 2016, entered into a first amendment to company's unsecured credit agreement, dated as of December 29, 2015

* Amendment to Co's credit agreement pursuant to which lenders made available to co multi-currency revolving credit facility of $1 billion