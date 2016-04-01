版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 2日 星期六 04:51 BJT

BRIEF-Vivo Ventures reports 23 pct stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

April 1 Vivo Ventures Vi, Llc

* Vivo Ventures Vi, LLC reports 23.0% stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals as of March 22, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

