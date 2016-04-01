版本:
中国
2016年 4月 2日

BRIEF-Elephant Talk Communications says received audit opinion with going concern explanation

April 1 Elephant Talk Communications Corp

* Elephant Talk Communications receives audit opinion with going concern explanation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

