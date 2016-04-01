BRIEF-Exelon Corp unit and MEAG finalize agreement to terminate MEAG headleases, leases, other agreements before expiration dates

April 1 Exelon Corp

* Uii, unit of co, and meag finalized agreement to terminate meag headleases, meag leases, other related agreements prior to expiration dates

* Exelon says termination agreement provides for co's unit uii to receive net early termination amount of $360 million from municipal electric authority of georgia

* Termination of meag headleases and leases will result in a net after-tax gain of approximately $2.6 million