BRIEF-Exelon Corp unit and MEAG finalize agreement to terminate MEAG headleases, leases, other agreements before expiration dates

Comerica profit soars 41.7 pct as bad loan provisions plunge
Jan 17Regional bank holding company Comerica Inc reported a 41.7 percent rise in quarterly profit as it set aside less money for bad loans.
April 1 Exelon Corp
* Uii, unit of co, and meag finalized agreement to terminate meag headleases, meag leases, other related agreements prior to expiration dates
* Exelon says termination agreement provides for co's unit uii to receive net early termination amount of $360 million from municipal electric authority of georgia
* Termination of meag headleases and leases will result in a net after-tax gain of approximately $2.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 17Regional bank holding company Comerica Inc reported a 41.7 percent rise in quarterly profit as it set aside less money for bad loans.
* Worldwide net sales of $966 million were slightly above $961 million a year ago for two months ended Dec. 31, 2016
* Certain of its stockholders intend to offer for sale in an underwritten secondary offering 12.5 million shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: