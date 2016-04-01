版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 2日 星期六 05:32 BJT

BRIEF-Onenergy says received $7.2 mln from settlement with former officers

April 1 Onenergy Inc

* Receives $7.175 million from final settlement of co's litigation with certain former officers, directors, consultants and legal advisors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

