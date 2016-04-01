BRIEF-Appliance Recycling Centers of America reports Q4 loss of $0.14 per share

Comerica profit soars 41.7 pct as bad loan provisions plunge
Jan 17Regional bank holding company Comerica Inc reported a 41.7 percent rise in quarterly profit as it set aside less money for bad loans.
April 1 Appliance Recycling Centers Of America Inc
* Revenues for q4 of 2015 were $26.0 million, which is $5.8 million or 18.1% less than same period in 2014
* Qtrly loss per share $0.14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 17Regional bank holding company Comerica Inc reported a 41.7 percent rise in quarterly profit as it set aside less money for bad loans.
* Worldwide net sales of $966 million were slightly above $961 million a year ago for two months ended Dec. 31, 2016
* Certain of its stockholders intend to offer for sale in an underwritten secondary offering 12.5 million shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: