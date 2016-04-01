版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 2日 星期六

BRIEF-Appliance Recycling Centers of America reports Q4 loss of $0.14 per share

April 1 Appliance Recycling Centers Of America Inc

* Revenues for q4 of 2015 were $26.0 million, which is $5.8 million or 18.1% less than same period in 2014

* Qtrly loss per share $0.14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

