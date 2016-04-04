版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 4月 4日 星期一

BRIEF-Newron Pharmaceuticals says Zambon launches Xadago in Belgium for patients with mid-to late stage Parkinson's disease

April 4 Newron Pharmaceuticals Spa :

* Zambon launches Xadago (safinamide) in Belgium for patients with mid-to late stage Parkinson's disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

