版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 4日 星期一 14:10 BJT

BRIEF-Vigmed granted additional patent in the US

April 4 Vigmed Holding Publ AB :

* Has been granted additional patent in US.

* Additional patent for needle protecting solution found in product lines clip and switch Source text: bit.ly/224xnyM

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐