中国
2016年 4月 2日

BRIEF-SunEdison preparing to file for bankruptcy in coming weeks - CNBC, citing DJ

April 1 (Reuters) -

* SunEdison preparing to file for bankruptcy in coming weeks - CNBC, citing DJ

* SunEdison is in talks with creditor groups on bankruptcy financing - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage: [ SUNE.N] )

