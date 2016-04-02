BRIEF-FBI is now testing method used to successfully unlock San Bernardino shooter's iPhone this week on other iPhone versions-CNBC, citing DJ

UPDATE 3-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
April 1 (Reuters) -
* FBI tells local police it will help them unlock phones, devices if needed following surge of interest after it unlocked iPhone this week - CNBC, citing DJ
* FBI is now testing method used to successfully unlock San Bernardino shooter's iPhone this week on other iPhone versions- CNBC, citing DJ )
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
BRASILIA, May 20 Brazilian President Michel Temer on Saturday challenged a recorded conversation implicating him in a corruption probe, saying he would continue as president and ask the Supreme Court to verify the integrity of the recording.
RIYADH, May 20 Under political fire at home, U.S. President Donald Trump sealed a $110 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia on Saturday on his maiden foreign trip as he struggled to shift attention from the aftermath of his firing of the director of the FBI.