BRIEF-Amazon plans to expand Prime Now fast delivery - Bloomberg

April 1 (Reuters) -

* Amazon plans to expand Prime Now fast delivery - Bloomberg

* Prime Now will be run on Amazon's website starting in May -Bloomberg Source text - bloom.bg/1M7XraK Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

