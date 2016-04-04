BRIEF-Caza oil & Gas announces proposed going-private transaction

MOVES-Citigroup names Campbell head of DCM for Australia/NZ
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Ian Campbell head of debt capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.
* Caza oil & gas announces proposed going-private transaction
* Caza Oil & Gas Inc - Talara opportunities v, lp to take company private at a cash price of us$0.00481 per share
* Caza Oil & Gas Inc- Transaction consists of consolidation of co's share on basis of one post-consolidation earnings per share for 560 million pre-consolidation shares Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's choice to run the Department of Health and Human Services may have broken the law by making a stock purchase just before he introduced legislation that would have benefited the firm, the Senate's leading Democrat charged on Tuesday.
BRASILIA, Jan 17 Brazil's largest engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA plans to reach settlements in all 12 countries where it has admitted to paying bribes to obtain contracts, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.