版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 4日 星期一 14:19 BJT

BRIEF-Caza oil & Gas announces proposed going-private transaction

April 4 (Reuters) -

* Caza oil & gas announces proposed going-private transaction

* Caza Oil & Gas Inc - Talara opportunities v, lp to take company private at a cash price of us$0.00481 per share

* Caza Oil & Gas Inc- Transaction consists of consolidation of co's share on basis of one post-consolidation earnings per share for 560 million pre-consolidation shares Further company coverage:

