BRIEF-Armour residential REIT's April cash dividend $0.27/share

April 4 Armour Residential Reit Inc :

* April cash dividend rate of $0.27/share, a reduction from previous $0.33/share monthly dividend rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

