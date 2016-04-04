版本:
BRIEF-Yingli Green Energy Holding Co reaches settlement with Solyndra on antitrust litigation

April 4 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd

* Yingli solar reaches settlement with solyndra on antitrust litigation

* Yingli will make an immediate payment of us$7.5 million to solyndra, and lawsuit against yingli will be dismissed with prejudice

* Solyndra will also release yingli and all of its affiliates from any similar claims or allegations in future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

