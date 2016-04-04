版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 4日 星期一 18:14 BJT

BRIEF-Torex Gold temporarily suspends activities at its El Limon-Guajes Mine

April 4 Torex Gold Resources Inc :

* Temporary suspension of activities at its El Limon-Guajes mine due to an illegal blockade

* Authorities have been actively involved in resolving situation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

