版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 4日 星期一 18:19 BJT

BRIEF-Tahoe resources provides combined 2016 guidance

April 4 Tahoe resources:

* New 2016 guidance includes total gold production of 370,000 to 430,000 ounces at total cash costs of $675 to $725 per ounce of gold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐