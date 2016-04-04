版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 4日 星期一 18:22 BJT

BRIEF-Amgen Canada - announces new study results of Repatha in statin-intolerant patients

April 4 Amgen Canada

* New detailed data from phase 3 gauss-3 trial evaluating repatha in patients with high cholesterol who cannot tolerate statins

* Repatha shown to significantly reduce LDLC-C by about 55 percent after 24 weeks compared to ezetimibe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

