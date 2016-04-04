版本:
BRIEF-Alaska Air says Virgin America may be required to pay Co termination fee equal to $78.5 mln

April 4 Alaska Air Group Inc

* Upon termination of merger agreement, virgin america may be required to pay co termination fee equal to $78.5 million

* On april 1, 2016, alaska air group entered into a support agreement with cyrus aviation holdings, llc and cyrus capital partners, l.p.

* Support agreement requires supporting stockholder to vote shares in favor of adoption, approval of merger agreement with virgin america

* As of april 1, cyrus aviation holdings, llc, cyrus capital partners, l.p. Owned about 27.9% of voting common stock - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ALK.N] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

