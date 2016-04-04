版本:
BRIEF-Hewlett Packard Enterprise - Sale of equity position in Mphasis not expected to impact FY16 operating margin outlook of 6-7 pct

April 4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

* Sale of equity position in mphasis not expected to impact hpe enterprise services' ability to achieve fy16 operating margin outlook of 6-7%

* Sale of position in mphasis not expected to impact hpe enterprise services' ability to achieve longer-term 7-9% operating profit margin target Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

