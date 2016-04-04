版本:
2016年 4月 4日

BRIEF-Southwestern Energy borrows $1.55 bln under existing credit agreement

April 4 Southwestern Energy

* On March 30, borrowed about $1.55 billion under its existing credit agreement dated dec 16, 2013

* Repaid borrowing in full on april 1, 2016 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

