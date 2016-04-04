版本:
BRIEF-Oncocyte, Wistar Institute provide promising data on lung cancer test

April 4 Oncocyte

* Oncocyte and wistar institute announce positive results in development of a blood-based lung cancer test

* To independently validate results in its own follow-up study based on results of wistar's latest study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

