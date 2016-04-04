版本:
BRIEF-Eric Sprott to buy 10 mln Newmarket Gold shares at $2.25/shr

April 4 Newmarket Gold

* Eric sprott agreed to purchase 10 million common shares of newmarket from luxor capital partners and affiliates

* Eric sprott to purchase shares at $2.25 per share for total consideration of $22.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

