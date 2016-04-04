版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 4日

BRIEF-Christopher & Banks provides update on board

April 4 Christopher & Banks Corp

* Announces agreement with Macellum Capital management as to fourth new nominee for election at 2016 annual meeting of stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

