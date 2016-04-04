BRIEF-Nielsen secures long-term agreement for Dish set-top-box data

April 4 Nielsen Holdings Plc :

* Nielsen secures long-term agreement for dish set-top-box data

* Initially, data provided by dish will be integrated into nielsen's local tv measurement service across all 210 designated market areas

* Will also have ability to use set-top-box data for its suite of marketing effectiveness and return on ad sales solutions

* Says agreement will also enable nielsen to leverage dish's set-top-box data to complement its products

* Says will have ability to use set-top-box data for its suite of marketing effectiveness and return on ad sales solutions