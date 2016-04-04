版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 4日 星期一 19:15 BJT

BRIEF-Canadian Solar wins a 63mwp solar power project in Mexico

April 4 Canadian Solar Inc

* Canadian solar wins a 63mwp solar power project in mexico

* Project is expected to be connected to grid in september 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐