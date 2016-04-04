版本:
BRIEF-Progenics Pharma, Valeant say FDA extended Relistor PDUFA to July 19

April 4 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Valeant and Progenics announce pdufa date extension for oral relistor

* FDA requests standard three-month extension to review additional solicited information

* New pdufa date set for july 19, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

