公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 4日 星期一 19:19 BJT

BRIEF-Bioline RX, Omega Pharma received European approval for bl-5010 as treatment for non-surgical removal of skin lesions

April 4 Bioline Rx

* Omega pharma received ce mark approval for bl-5010 as a novel otc treatment for non-surgical removal of skin lesions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

