BRIEF-Shire announces positive results of SHP465 safety, efficacy study

April 4 Shire Plc :

* Shire announces positive results of shp465 safety and efficacy study in children and adolescents with adhd

* Study addresses key U.S. FDA requirement, keeping SHP465 on track for potential 2017 u.s. Launch Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

