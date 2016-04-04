BRIEF-Flexion reports positive data from zilretta phase 2b, phase 3 clinical trials

April 4 Flexion Therapeutics Inc

* Announces presentation of results from pivotal phase 2b and phase 3 clinical trials for zilretta

* Positive data from zilretta phase 2b, phase 3 clinical trials demonstrate consistent efficacy across both studies with persistent pain relief

* Safety data from these studies are comparable to placebo and immediate-release tca

* Zilretta met primary endpoint at week 12 in phase 3 study

* Across both phase 2b and phase 3 studies, there were no drug related serious adverse events for zilretta