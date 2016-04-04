版本:
BRIEF-Vanda Pharmaceuticals files 6 separate patent infringement lawsuits

April 4 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Filed six separate patent infringement lawsuits in United States district court for district of Delaware

* Lawsuits each seek an adjudication that respective defendants infringed one or more claims of 2 patents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

