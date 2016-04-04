版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 4日 星期一

BRIEF-Intel CEO Brian Krzanich's 2015 compensation was $14.6 mln vs $11.2 mln in 2014

April 4 Intel Corp

* Chief executive officer brian m. Krzanich total 2015 compensation $14.6 million versus $11.2 million in 2014

* Chairman andy d. Bryant total 2015 compensation $7 million versus $7.5 million in 2014

* Chief financial officer stacy j. Smith total 2015 compensation $7.1 million versus $7 million in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

