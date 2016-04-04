BRIEF-William Hill says to invest in Canadian NYX Gaming Corp

MOVES-Citigroup names Campbell head of DCM for Australia/NZ
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Ian Campbell head of debt capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.
April 4 William Hill Plc :
* Announces that it has entered into a long-term commercial agreement with NYX Gaming Group Limited
* Is investing 80 million stg in form of a note redeemable in cash or shares in NYX with an interest coupon of 6 pct payable in kind
* Investment and a further amount of 10 million stg in equity in NYX by William Hill supports acquisition of openbet for 270 million stg, part of NYX's vision for growth.
* Sky betting and Gaming (Skybet) is also investing as part of consortium with William Hill in NYX and is also investing in note and equity
* Citigroup Global Markets Limited acted as sole financial adviser to William Hill on its investment in NYX. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Ian Campbell head of debt capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's choice to run the Department of Health and Human Services may have broken the law by making a stock purchase just before he introduced legislation that would have benefited the firm, the Senate's leading Democrat charged on Tuesday.
BRASILIA, Jan 17 Brazil's largest engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA plans to reach settlements in all 12 countries where it has admitted to paying bribes to obtain contracts, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.