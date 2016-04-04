版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 4日 星期一 20:13 BJT

BRIEF-Virgin America Inc - says company will be subject to 'no-shop' provisions for Alaska Air group merger

April 4 Virgin America Inc

* Merger agreement with Alaska Air group provides that co and its representatives will be subject to customary 'no-shop' provisions

* Prior to requisite stockholder approval of merger, 'no-shop' provision is subject to a customary 'fiduciary-out' provision

* 'fiduciary-out' provision allows co, under certain circumstances, to provide information to, participate in discussions with third parties

* Certain stockholders of virgin america entered into a support agreement with co - SEC filing

* Pursuant to support agreement, certain stockholders agreed to vote shares in favor of Alaska Air Group's proposal, against any alternative proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

