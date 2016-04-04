BRIEF-Virgin America Inc - says company will be subject to 'no-shop' provisions for Alaska Air group merger

MOVES-Citigroup names Campbell head of DCM for Australia/NZ
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Ian Campbell head of debt capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.
April 4 Virgin America Inc
* Merger agreement with Alaska Air group provides that co and its representatives will be subject to customary 'no-shop' provisions
* Prior to requisite stockholder approval of merger, 'no-shop' provision is subject to a customary 'fiduciary-out' provision
* 'fiduciary-out' provision allows co, under certain circumstances, to provide information to, participate in discussions with third parties
* Certain stockholders of virgin america entered into a support agreement with co - SEC filing
* Pursuant to support agreement, certain stockholders agreed to vote shares in favor of Alaska Air Group's proposal, against any alternative proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's choice to run the Department of Health and Human Services may have broken the law by making a stock purchase just before he introduced legislation that would have benefited the firm, the Senate's leading Democrat charged on Tuesday.
BRASILIA, Jan 17 Brazil's largest engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA plans to reach settlements in all 12 countries where it has admitted to paying bribes to obtain contracts, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.