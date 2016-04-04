版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 4日 星期一 20:15 BJT

BRIEF-Urbana Corp increases investment in Real Matters Inc by $2.48 mln

April 4 Urbana Corp

* Urbana Corporation increases its investment in Real Matters inc.

* Increased its investment in real matters inc. By $2.479 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐