2016年 4月 4日

BRIEF-Intrexon Corp announced JV with select group of external investors to develop immunotherapy to treat type 1 diabetes

April 4 Intrexon Corp

* Announced jv with select group of external investors to develop actobiotics based antigen-specific immunotherapy to treat type 1 diabetes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

