BRIEF-Biopharmx Health Canada approves study of violet iodine

April 4 Biopharmx Corp :

* Biopharmx Health Canada approves study of violet iodine

* Results from this study are expected by end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

