公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 4日 星期一

BRIEF-Capstone turbine receives order for 6 of its new C1000 microturbines

April 4 Capstone Turbine Corp

* Received an order for six of its new C1000 signature series microturbines for a repeat customer in Cartagena, Colombia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

