版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 4日 星期一 20:20 BJT

BRIEF-Potash Ridge says focused on obtaining required environmental permits, entering into sop off-take arrangements, raising construction financing

April 4 Potash Ridge Corp

* Now focused on obtaining required environmental permits, entering into sop off-take arrangements, raising construction financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐