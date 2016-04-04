版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 4日 星期一 20:20 BJT

BRIEF-Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings' zero coupon subordinated notes due 2021 may be converted into cash and common stock of LabCorp

April 4 Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings :

* Zero coupon convertible subordinated notes due 2021 may be converted into cash and common stock of LabCorp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

