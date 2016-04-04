BRIEF-Lufthansa says shuttle bus service between frankfurt and brussels will continue running up to and including wednesday

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
Lufthansa Says Still Cancelling 52 Flights To And From Brussels Between Apr 5
* Lufthansa says to restart flights to brussels airport on tuesday
* 7
* Lufthansa says shuttle bus service between frankfurt and brussels will continue running up to and including wednesday Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Thesys Technologies LLC has been chosen to build and run a massive stock and options trading database ordered by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission aimed at helping regulators police the increasingly fast, fragmented and complex markets.
* Bats Global Markets Inc says Deutsche Asset Management, proshares and cambria have switched a total of 15 etfs to bats since late december Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: