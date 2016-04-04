版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 4月 4日 星期一 23:20 BJT

BRIEF-Lufthansa says shuttle bus service between frankfurt and brussels will continue running up to and including wednesday

Lufthansa Says Still Cancelling 52 Flights To And From Brussels Between Apr 5

* Lufthansa says to restart flights to brussels airport on tuesday

* Lufthansa says shuttle bus service between frankfurt and brussels will continue running up to and including wednesday Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

