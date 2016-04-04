BRIEF-Tesla delivers 14,820 vehicles in Q1 2016

April 4 Tesla Motors Inc

* Delivers 14,820 vehicles in Q1 2016 on track for full-year delivery guidance

* Says Q1 deliveries consisted of 12,420 model S vehicles and 2,400 model X vehicles

* Q1 deliveries were almost 50 percent more than Q1 last year and tesla remains on track to deliver 80,000 to 90,000 new vehicles in 2016

* Q1 delivery count impacted by severe model X supplier parts shortages in jan and feb that lasted much longer than expected

* Says by last week of March, build rate rose to 750 model X vehicles per week

* Says many model X vehicles were built too late to be delivered to their owners before end of Q1

* Says a root cause of parts shortages was Tesla's "hubris" in adding "far too much" new technology to the model x in version 1

* Says a root cause of parts shortages was tesla not having broad enough internal capability to manufacture the parts in-house

* Says is addressing all root causes of parts shortages to ensure that mistakes are not repeated with the model 3 launch

* Says "production is now on plan and Q1 orders exceeded Q1 deliveries by a wide margin"

* Also cites "insufficient supplier capability validation" as cause for parts shortages

* Says parts shortages included only about half a dozen parts out of more than 8,000 unique parts