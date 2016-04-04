版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 5日 星期二 06:20 BJT

BRIEF-William Pulte sends letter to board of directors of Pultegroup

April 4 (Reuters) -

* William J. Pulte, founder and largest shareholder of Pultegroup, sends letter to board of directors of Pultegroup, Inc.

* William Pulte says he reiterates his "extreme disappointment" in leadership of pulte group CEO Dugas

* William Pulte says "asking board to significantly accelerate announced succession plan for Richard Dugas"

* William Pulte says asks the Pultegroup board to recruit an "experienced and seasoned homebuilding operator" as CEO

* William Pulte says pultegroup board decision not to renominate grosfeld as director reflects "attempt to stifle any differing views on management" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐