BRIEF-William Pulte sends letter to board of directors of Pultegroup

* William J. Pulte, founder and largest shareholder of Pultegroup, sends letter to board of directors of Pultegroup, Inc.

* William Pulte says he reiterates his "extreme disappointment" in leadership of pulte group CEO Dugas

* William Pulte says "asking board to significantly accelerate announced succession plan for Richard Dugas"

* William Pulte says asks the Pultegroup board to recruit an "experienced and seasoned homebuilding operator" as CEO

* William Pulte says pultegroup board decision not to renominate grosfeld as director reflects "attempt to stifle any differing views on management"