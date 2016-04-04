BRIEF-William Pulte sends letter to board of directors of Pultegroup

April 4 (Reuters) -
* William J. Pulte, founder and largest shareholder of
Pultegroup, sends letter to board of directors of Pultegroup,
Inc.
* William Pulte says he reiterates his "extreme
disappointment" in leadership of pulte group CEO Dugas
* William Pulte says "asking board to significantly
accelerate announced succession plan for Richard Dugas"
* William Pulte says asks the Pultegroup board to recruit an
"experienced and seasoned homebuilding operator" as CEO
* William Pulte says pultegroup board decision not to
renominate grosfeld as director reflects "attempt to stifle any
differing views on management"
