BRIEF-Professional Diversity Network appoints Katherine Butkevich as CEO

April 4 Professional Diversity Network Inc
* On March 29, 2016, company appointed Katherine Butkevich
to position of CEO effective march 30, 2016
* James kirsch, company's former chief executive officer,
will continue as executive chairman of board of directors
* On March 30, 2016, co, units entered into a master credit
facility with White Winston Select Asset Funds, Llc
* Borrowings under credit agreement will bear interest at 8%
per annum
* Credit facility matures 24 months from closing
* Credit agreement provides for a revolving credit facility
in original principal amount up to $5 million - sec filing
